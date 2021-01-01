Haikei is built around generators. Each generator has a unique set of properties and features to help you discover and create unlimited design assets.
A classic! Originating with Blobmaker, this generator allows you to generate cool organic svg shapes within your chosen contrast and complexity parameters.Start designing
The wave generator uses an algorithm that focuses on creating harmonious visuals using one or more waves. These waves can be positioned at the top, bottom, left, or right of the canvas.Start designing
The blurry gradient generator makes it easy to create modern, blurry gradients. Add any two colors and randomize to get a different gradient composition every time.Start designing
Use this generator to create simple backgrounds using scattered circles. Constrain the circles to canvas to use the generator for patterns, or tweak the density and contrast to create unique design assets every time.Start designing
Inspired by the simple blob, this generator allows you to create elegant backgrounds with organic shapes positioned in two opposing corners of the canvas and colors that transition beautifully.Start designing
The layered waves generator follows a similar logic to the simple wave, with a few extra options. You can add multiple waves, decide the complexity and contrast of the waves, and color them in a gradient style based on one or two colors that you input.Start designing
The stacked waves generator helps you create visuals that fill out the canvas with elegant waves and soft color transitions. Align the waves either horizontally or vertically for subtle or bold visual effects.Start designing
The blob scatter generator enables you to decide the number, size and contrast of scattered organic shapes. Use it to create cool backgrounds or to generate patterns for your next project.Start designing
The low poly grid generator uses an algorithm that creates a crumpled paper effect. Tweak the resolution of the triangles and the distortion of the background to create cool, colorful backgrounds.Start designing
Similarly to the waves generator, the layered peaks generator enables you to create great visuals that can be used as backgrounds for article covers, social media posts or as part of illustrations.Start designing
The stacked peaks generator is a variation of the stacked waves, with similar options for generating visuals where the peaks fill out the canvas. Align them from left to right or top to bottom to generate beautiful visuals.Start designing
From triangles to hexagons and more, pick a polygon with 3 to 9 edges and generate cool visuals. Play with the number, size, and contrast to create various visuals that add a cool background to your designs.Start designing
While similar to the waves and layered peaks generators, the simple steps generator allows you to create stylized assets that are visually very different. Use them as a background for text, images, illustrations or simply as a background pattern.Start designing
A generator that allows you to create colorful textured backgrounds using shades of a given color. Use it to give texture to an otherwise solid color background.Start designing
Just like the circle, blob, and polygon scatter, this generator allows you to create single visuals or cool patterns. Choose between a growing list of symbols to create awesome visuals.Start designing
Sign up to stay in the loop with the latest features and generators!
© 2021 z creative labs GmbH. All rights reserved.